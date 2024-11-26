New Update: More Victims Of 19-Year-Old Accused Rapist Come Forward In New Rochelle

New Rochelle resident Joey Valencia, who was originally arrested on Thursday, Nov. 7 in connection with the sexual assault of a young girl, has been charged with more crimes after more of his alleged victims contacted investigators, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

According to Coyne, Valencia was originally charged following an investigation that began when a 13-year-old victim was taken to the hospital while highly intoxicated and reported that she may have been sexually assaulted.

Detectives later confirmed the assault and identified Valencia as the suspect. Using the victim’s identity, detectives contacted Valencia and reiterated her young age during their communication. Despite this, Valencia maintained an interest in meeting with her again, which further implicated him, Coyne said. Detectives arranged to meet Valencia later that evening, where he was taken into custody.

Following his first arrest, Valencia was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree attempted rape, and endangering the welfare of a child. As a result of more victims coming forward though, he was hit with these additional felony charges, according to Coyne:

Two counts of second-degree rape;

First-degree rape;

First-degree criminal sexual act.

Valencia now remains in custody at the Westchester County Jail on $250,000 bail.

The New Rochelle Police Department praised the bravery of the additional victims who came forward to share their experiences.

“The courage shown by these survivors in sharing their experiences has been invaluable,” the department said in a statement.

The investigation remains active, and the department urges any further victims to come forward.

“We are committed to thoroughly examining all leads and supporting all victims,” officials said.

Anyone with information about the case or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

