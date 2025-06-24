New Spot Serving Up Gyros In New Rochelle To Celebrate Opening With Free Platters: Here's When

Shah’s Halal Food is now open at 16 Division St. in the heart of New Rochelle, and the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 27, at 4 p.m. to mark the restaurant’s grand opening.

To celebrate, Shah’s will offer free platters from 4 to 6 p.m. on opening day (limit one per customer).

The franchise is known for its 100% halal-certified menu that blends the bold flavors of the Middle East with American favorites like platters, gyros, burgers, salads, and vegan options. The restaurant’s signature white sauce, a staple among fans, is part of what’s made Shah’s a cult favorite in the halal food world.

Shah’s says its mission is to unite people through food and build community in neighborhoods filled with passion and culture, making New Rochelle’s vibrant “Restaurant Row” a natural fit.

The restaurant joins more than 100 dining spots in the city’s growing downtown and aims to become a popular new stop for residents, students, and commuters alike.

Street and garage parking is available nearby, including at the Skyline Garage and Library South Lot.

