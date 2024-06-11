In an announcement on Monday, June 10, the owners of North End Tavern, located in New Rochelle at 1301 North Ave., said they would sell their establishment to a new ownership group after eight years in business.

Although the owners did not specify the circumstances behind their decisions, they said it was for "many good reasons."

"We were very proud to serve New Rochelle and the surrounding communities and value deeply the relationships we have made," the owners wrote, adding, "We will always hold our time here close to our hearts."

The eatery's last day will be Saturday, June 29.

For those interested in stopping by before their last day, the establishment serves up bar food like wings, burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Other entrees include salmon, poke bowls, Guinness-braised ribs, and filet mignon.

The bar also offers flatbread pizza, tacos, and quesadillas.

Several past patrons expressed sadness at the bar's upcoming sale.

"My kids and I love your restaurant, you will be missed by the community," commented Astiney M. on social media, who also added, "Thank you for the fun times and great staff, wishing you all well on your next chapter!"

"So sad… wish you all the best and this was a favorite place of mine," wrote Linda S.

