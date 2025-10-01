New Cannabis Dispensary Opens Inside Old Vault In New Rochelle

The Cannabis Reserve – New Rochelle, located at 1307 North Ave. in the city's Wykagyl neighborhood, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 10, at 12 p.m., the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce announced.

The dispensary, which opened in September, is New Rochelle’s second licensed adult-use cannabis shop. According to the Chamber, The Cannabis Reserve was designed to fit the character of its neighborhood, with an interior inspired by the prestige of old New York and the discretion of a private bank.

In addition to its distinctive design, which includes brass finishes and dimmed lighting, the shop is the first dispensary in New York State to feature a Kosher section, setting it apart from others across the state.

Guests at the ribbon cutting can enjoy light refreshments, a tour of the dispensary, and a chance to see the unique setup “built with the community in mind.”

Parking will be available along North Avenue or in the Quaker Ridge Shopping Center lot, which also offers an additional entrance to the dispensary.

