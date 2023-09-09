Much-Loved Eatery To Close In New Rochelle After 'Wonderful' Years

Mikey Dubb's Frozen Custard, located in New Rochelle at 1282 North Ave., will be closing in mid-October 2023, the owners announced on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The custard shop's owners did not give a reason for the decision, but instead thanked its past customers for stopping by and inviting their ice cream cart to events.

"We thank you for your patronage and for inviting us into your homes and to your schools, concerts, fairs, and parties," the owners said in their closing announcement, also adding that they are looking forward to serving visitors until the end.

"We are still scooping so please continue to visit to enjoy and stock up on your favorite flavors," the owners continued.

The dessert shop, which is known for serving up homemade custard with a variety of different rotating flavors, has certainly been well-received during the time it has been open and has earned plenty of praise from Yelp reviewers.

"Best custard in town," wrote Danielle S. in a five-star review, also adding, "We love this place and always have to visit when we're in town."

Catherine M. of New York also wrote up a raving review, saying that the custard shop caused her to give in to her sweet-tooth temptations.

"I was craving something sweet and was arguing with myself for about 15 minutes trying not to give in to my sugar dreams but ...I ended up at Mikey Dubb's and my only regret was not discovering it sooner in my life!" she wrote, adding, "Can't wait to return and try some more flavors."

The business has not yet announced a specific closing date. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

