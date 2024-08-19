McDonald's Locale To Reopen In New Rochelle After Remodeling

The McDonald's locale at 270 Main St. in New Rochelle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand reopening on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m., the New Rochelle Chamber Of Commerce announced.

The restaurant will be celebrating its remodeled interior and exterior, including a new children's play area and a two-lane drive-thru. The business was closed during the remodeling process.

Those who attend the ceremony will get the chance to enjoy fun, food, and treats after the ribbon-cutting is complete, Chamber Of Commerce officials said.

