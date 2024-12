The body was discovered on Thursday, Dec. 12 at D’Onofrio Park in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

The victim is an older man whose name has not yet been released. No foul play is suspected at the moment, Coyne said, adding that this could change as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.