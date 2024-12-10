Man Who Went On Hate-Fueled Assault, Robbery Spree In New Rochelle Gets Prison Time

Suffolk County resident Michael Bagley, age 34, of Coram, New York, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of 14 and a half to 29 years in state prison following his guilty plea to felony charges stemming from robberies in New Rochelle and White Plains in March 2023, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

The violent incidents occurred on March 16, 2023, starting in White Plains and continuing into New Rochelle.

In White Plains, at around 12:30 p.m., Bagley followed a victim into the stairwell of a commercial building on Maple Avenue, where he stole a wallet, phone, and headphones at knifepoint before fleeing.

Later that day in New Rochelle, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Bagley entered a business at 683 Main St., stealing money, an iPhone, and an iPad while wielding a knife. During the robbery, he screamed anti-Asian and gender-based slurs at the store owner and subjected her to a brutal attack, including pushing her to the ground and against merchandise, dragging her across the floor, and hitting her in the head with a door.

The victim suffered a concussion, broken ribs, a spinal injury, and several cuts. She was hospitalized and continues to be rehabilitated from her injuries.

After fleeing the store, Bagley robbed an elderly couple of $1,800 in cash near Woodland Avenue and Elm Street. He then entered an occupied home on Laurel Place and refused to leave until the homeowner texted a neighbor who alerted the police.

Bagley was arrested by New Rochelle Police and later connected to the earlier White Plains robbery following an investigation.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of third-degree robbery as a hate crime, two counts of third-degree robbery, and third-degree burglary on Wednesday, July 17.

Following Bagley's sentencing, White Plains Police Commissioner David Ching called him a "dangerous career criminal."

"This joint effort should be a message to all who think they can commit violent crimes in Westchester that all law enforcement agencies will work together and bring dangerous criminals to face the justice they deserve," Chong added.

"This case demonstrates our commitment to combatting violence and hate crimes on the streets of our communities. I am grateful to our police partners in New Rochelle and White Plains for their assistance in bringing this defendant to justice," said Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

