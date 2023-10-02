Man Shot At New Rochelle Apartment Complex: Suspect On Loose

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 2 just after midnight, when police responded to the Peter Bracey Apartments at 361 Main St. (US Route 1) in New Rochelle for a reported shooting, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Arriving officers found several shot casings at the scene and later found a 33-year-old male victim of the shooting at a nearby hospital.

The man had received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, Coyne said.

The suspect was believed to have driven away in a black sedan. Police are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

