Man Nabbed On Weapons Charge After Being Stabbed By 18-Year-Old In New Rochelle: Police

The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 17 just before 1 a.m., when New Rochelle Police officers responded to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, where a stabbing victim had driven himself to the emergency room.

The victim, 20-year-old Bronx resident Tyshawn Jackson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and told police that his girlfriend had stabbed him in the back while they had both been at her 4th Street home in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

While officers were still at the emergency room interviewing Jackson, the stabbing suspect, 18-year-old New Rochelle resident Danasia Hollis, arrived and was identified as the assailant. She was then taken into custody and officers found her with the knife allegedly used in the stabbing, Coyne said.

Following Hollis's arrest, Jackson's vehicle was taken as evidence in the investigation after a significant amount of blood was seen inside the car. Officers also discovered a .25 caliber handgun inside, according to Coyne.

Following the investigation, Jackson and his friend who accompanied him to the hospital, 21-year-old Tyree Anderson of the Bronx, were both arrested and chatted with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

As for Hollis, she was charged with second-degree assault.

