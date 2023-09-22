Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 65°

Man Nabbed For Possessing Several Firearms, Ghost Gun In New Rochelle: Police

A 58-year-old Westchester man faces charges for illegally possessing numerous firearms, including a ghost gun, police said.

New Rochelle Police released an image of the firearms allegedly recovered from Pisani's home. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police
New Rochelle resident Paul Pisani, age 58, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 21 following an investigation conducted by New Rochelle Police, the Westchester County Police Conditions Unit, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

According to Coyne, Pisani had been in possession of several handguns, including one without a serial number known as a ghost gun. 

Pisani was arrested without incident at his home on John Alden Road and later charged with criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

