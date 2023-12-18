Man Nabbed After Firing Round Into Apartment Above His In New Rochelle: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident on Sunday, Dec. 17 just before 7 p.m., when New Rochelle Police received a report that a gunshot had come through the floor of an apartment on Beechwood Ave., according to Captain J. Collins Coyne.

According to Coyne, the complainant told police that she had heard the shot around 12:30 a.m. earlier that day but had not seen the damage until later in the evening.

Detectives were then able to obtain a search warrant for the apartment below, which led to investigators discovering a defaced 9mm Ruger handgun with five live rounds of ammunition.

The owner of the gun, New Rochelle resident Javier Lopez, age 34, was then arrested without incident and charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon defaced for concealment.

No injuries occurred as a result of the gunshot. Lopez did not give a reason for the shot, police said.

