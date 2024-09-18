Man Nabbed After Attacking Woman, Barricading Himself In New Rochelle Apartment: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident that began in New Rochelle just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, when authorities responded to a dispute at an apartment at 30 Eastchester Rd., according to Captain J. Collins Coyne of the New Rochelle Police Department.

There, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old New Rochelle resident Eduardo Valencia-Maldonado, allegedly struck a woman known to him before shutting himself in a bedroom with a knife, Coyne said.

Officers soon arrived at the apartment and protected those inside. At first, they could not get a response from Valencia-Maldonado, but he eventually surrendered to them without incident and was arrested.

He was later charged with first-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection, according to Coyne.

