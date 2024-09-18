Overcast 70°

Man Nabbed After Attacking Woman, Barricading Himself In New Rochelle Apartment: Police

A 35-year-old man faces criminal charges after allegedly attacking a woman and barricading himself inside a bedroom in Westchester while holding a weapon, police said. 

The incident happened at 30 Eastchester Rd. in New Rochelle, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The arrest resulted from an incident that began in New Rochelle just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, when authorities responded to a dispute at an apartment at 30 Eastchester Rd., according to Captain J. Collins Coyne of the New Rochelle Police Department. 

There, the suspect, identified as 35-year-old New Rochelle resident Eduardo Valencia-Maldonado, allegedly struck a woman known to him before shutting himself in a bedroom with a knife, Coyne said. 

Officers soon arrived at the apartment and protected those inside. At first, they could not get a response from Valencia-Maldonado, but he eventually surrendered to them without incident and was arrested. 

He was later charged with first-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection, according to Coyne. 

