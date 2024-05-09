Mamaroneck resident Noe Calderon was arrested on Tuesday, May 7 in connection with an incident that happened in New Rochelle, New Rochelle Police announced on Thursday, May 9.

According to the department, Calderon allegedly approached a 13-year-old boy at a lemonade stand in a neighborhood off North Avenue and made sexual advances toward him. He also tried exchanging phone numbers with him, police said.

A short time after the incident, Calderon was found and arrested. He was charged with:

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Tampering with physical evidence.

In response to the incident, New Rochelle Police advised residents to monitor youth-run businesses such as lemonade stands that may attract people from outside local neighborhoods.

"Cautioning children and providing guidance on dealing with unfamiliar people is recommended," the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.