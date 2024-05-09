Light Drizzle Fog/Mist and Breezy 46°

Noe Calderon Makes Sexual Pass At New Rochelle Boy: Police

A 44-year-old man faces criminal charges after allegedly making sexual advances toward a boy at a lemonade stand in Westchester, police announced.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Mamaroneck resident Noe Calderon was arrested on Tuesday, May 7 in connection with an incident that happened in New Rochelle, New Rochelle Police announced on Thursday, May 9. 

According to the department, Calderon allegedly approached a 13-year-old boy at a lemonade stand in a neighborhood off North Avenue and made sexual advances toward him. He also tried exchanging phone numbers with him, police said.

A short time after the incident, Calderon was found and arrested. He was charged with:

  • Endangering the welfare of a child;
  • Tampering with physical evidence.

In response to the incident, New Rochelle Police advised residents to monitor youth-run businesses such as lemonade stands that may attract people from outside local neighborhoods. 

"Cautioning children and providing guidance on dealing with unfamiliar people is recommended," the department said. 

