Man Impersonating Federal Agent Caught With Stolen Gun In New Rochelle, Police Say

The arrest stemmed from an open investigation by New Rochelle Police into a man who was allegedly in possession of a handgun and had made comments that he was a federal law enforcement officer, according to New Rochelle Captain J. Collins Coyne.

On Thursday, June 1, around 1:15 p.m., officers found the suspect, identified as 48-year-old New Rochelle resident Manrique Perez, driving and pulled him over.

During the traffic stop, Perez identified himself as a federal agent to detectives, Coyne said. Further investigation eventually revealed that he was in possession of both a stolen handgun and stolen federal law enforcement badges.

As a result, Perez was arrested and charged with:

First-degree criminal impersonation;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.