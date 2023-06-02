Partly Cloudy 82°

Man Impersonating Federal Agent Caught With Stolen Gun In New Rochelle, Police Say

A Westchester man's lies finally caught up with him after authorities found him allegedly impersonating a federal law enforcement agent while possessing a stolen gun, police said. 

The suspect was in possession of this stolen handgun and stolen federal law enforcement badges, police said. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police
Ben Crnic
The arrest stemmed from an open investigation by New Rochelle Police into a man who was allegedly in possession of a handgun and had made comments that he was a federal law enforcement officer, according to New Rochelle Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

On Thursday, June 1, around 1:15 p.m., officers found the suspect, identified as 48-year-old New Rochelle resident Manrique Perez, driving and pulled him over. 

During the traffic stop, Perez identified himself as a federal agent to detectives, Coyne said. Further investigation eventually revealed that he was in possession of both a stolen handgun and stolen federal law enforcement badges. 

As a result, Perez was arrested and charged with: 

  • First-degree criminal impersonation;
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

