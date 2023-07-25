Man Drives Drunk At Over Twice Legal Limit On I-95 In New Rochelle: Police

Port Chester resident Jesus Garcia Flores, age 31, was arrested on Sunday, July 23 on drunk driving charges, according to New York State Police.

On the day of his arrest, around 1:15 p.m., Flores was pulled over by authorities while traveling on Interstate 95 in New Rochelle after allegedly committing a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, Flores was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.

After being brought and processed at state police headquarters in New Rochelle, his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.19 percent, according to authorities.

He was then charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Flores was later released to a third party and will appear in the City of New Rochelle Court on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.