Man Caught With Crack Cocaine, Weapons At Housing Authority Property In New Rochelle: Police

New Rochelle resident Jamel Glenn was arrested on Friday, June 14 around 12:45 p.m. after he was found trespassing at a New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority property at 111 Lockwood Ave., according to the city's police department.

After officers searched him, Glenn was found in possession of around 30 grams of crack cocaine, heroin, powder cocaine, and brass knuckles, police said.

He was then arrested without incident and charged with:

Second, third, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal trespass.

