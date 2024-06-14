Mostly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Man Caught With Crack Cocaine, Weapons At Housing Authority Property In New Rochelle: Police

A 59-year-old man faces drug and weapons charges after he was allegedly caught trespassing at a housing authority property in Westchester, police announced. 

The arrest happened at a New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Property at 111 Lockwood Ave., police said.

The arrest happened at a New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Property at 111 Lockwood Ave., police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

New Rochelle resident Jamel Glenn was arrested on Friday, June 14 around 12:45 p.m. after he was found trespassing at a New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority property at 111 Lockwood Ave., according to the city's police department. 

After officers searched him, Glenn was found in possession of around 30 grams of crack cocaine, heroin, powder cocaine, and brass knuckles, police said. 

He was then arrested without incident and charged with: 

  • Second, third, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Third-degree criminal trespass.

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE