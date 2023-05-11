Partly Cloudy 76°

Man Caught With 2 'Ghost Guns' After Menacing Victim In New Rochelle, Police Say

A man faces numerous weapons charges after authorities confiscated several firearms from his Westchester home, including two "ghost guns," following his arrest for an alleged menacing incident, police said.

The menacing incident happened in New Rochelle on Keogh Lane, police said.
The incident happened on Tuesday, May 9 just after 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a residence in New Rochelle on Keogh Lane on a reported menacing incident involving a handgun, according to New Rochelle PD Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

An investigation into the incident found that a menacing did happen between two people who knew each other. 

Following this, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old New Rochelle resident Fernando Gonzalez, was arrested. When officers confiscated the gun used during the incident, they discovered that it was a "ghost gun" that had no serial number. 

Police also confiscated a rifle, shotgun, revolver, AR pistol, and a second "ghost gun" from Gonzalez's home, according to Coyne. 

Both ghost guns are believed to be 9mm handguns. 

Gonzalez was charged with the following: 

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm;
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon;
  • Unlawful possession of an ammo-feeding device;
  • Second-degree menacing.

Gonzalez will be arraigned in court on Wednesday, May 10. 

