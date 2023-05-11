Man Caught With 2 'Ghost Guns' After Menacing Victim In New Rochelle, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 9 just after 7:30 p.m., when police responded to a residence in New Rochelle on Keogh Lane on a reported menacing incident involving a handgun, according to New Rochelle PD Captain J. Collins Coyne.

An investigation into the incident found that a menacing did happen between two people who knew each other.

Following this, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old New Rochelle resident Fernando Gonzalez, was arrested. When officers confiscated the gun used during the incident, they discovered that it was a "ghost gun" that had no serial number.

Police also confiscated a rifle, shotgun, revolver, AR pistol, and a second "ghost gun" from Gonzalez's home, according to Coyne.

Both ghost guns are believed to be 9mm handguns.

Gonzalez was charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm;

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon;

Unlawful possession of an ammo-feeding device;

Second-degree menacing.

Gonzalez will be arraigned in court on Wednesday, May 10.

