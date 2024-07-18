Man Accused Of Robbing Victim With Machete, Running From Officers In New Rochelle

The events leading to the man's arrest began on Wednesday, July 3, when 51-year-old Tyrone McGhee of New Rochelle allegedly robbed a victim at 111 Lockwood Ave., according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

McGhee allegedly used a machete to threaten the victim during the robbery, Coyne said.

Two weeks later, on Wednesday, July 17, McGhee was seen by officers while walking on Lockwood Avenue. When police approached him, he ran behind 41 Lockwood Ave. before leaping a fence and entering a nearby building to evade arrest, according to Coyne.

Officers then spotted McGhee allegedly climbing out of the building's window onto a fire escape. There, he was finally taken into custody. He was charged with:

First-degree robbery;

Third-degree criminal trespass.

McGhee was held for arraignment after his arrest, police said.

