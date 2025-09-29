Loaded Gun Found Hidden In Couch After Shots Fired, Suspect Arrested In New Rochelle: Police

Officers responded around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, to multiple reports of shots fired near Webster Avenue and Remington Place in New Rochelle, the New Rochelle Police Department said on Monday, Sept. 29.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man with short black hair, a beard, and possibly wearing gray clothing. Police said he ran into 160 Remington Pl. following the gunfire.

Detectives then secured the suspected apartment while additional units set up a perimeter. One 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene, according to the department.

Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Kenneth Hairston of New Rochelle, eventually walked out of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence uncovered multiple 9mm rounds in a closet and a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun hidden in a couch, police added.

Hairston is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

