Liquor Store Owner Arrested After Police Find Guns, Cocaine In New Rochelle Business: Cops

Amir Babiker of New Rochelle, 28, was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 24, after detectives executed a search warrant at his store, Amir’s Wine and Spirits, located at 701 Main St. in New Rochelle, the city's police department said on Monday, Oct. 27.

The operation was the result of an extended investigation into allegations that Babiker was distributing cocaine while operating the licensed liquor store, police said.

During the search, detectives recovered two loaded handguns — a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a .32-caliber Derringer — along with about 21 grams of cocaine packaged for street-level sale, according to the department.

Babiker was arrested without incident and is being held without bail pending arraignment.

He is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Police are urging anyone with information about this case or about illegal drug or weapons activity in New Rochelle to contact their anonymous tip line at 914-632-COPS or call the non-emergency number at 914-654-2300.

