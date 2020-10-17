New Westchester Restaurant Masters Cajun Style Of Cooking

A new Cajun seafood restaurant in Westchester County that claims to have attained "mastery" of Cajun cooking sells lobsters, crawfish, many types of crab, shrimp and all manner of shellfish by the pound, along with a slew of poboys and fried offerings.

"Louisiana has a long history of culture wrapped around its culinary arts and cuisine originality. There are influences in our recipes from French, Haitian and Creole cultures, who were already known for mixing their tastes in music and fashion," reads the website of The King Crab in White Plains, which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

"Cajun cooking is the mix of these styles come to life in wonderful, hearty food.

"The focus is on sauces and slow cooking with veggies and meats. The meats of choice are mostly seafood and fresh water-based including shellfish, shrimp, crawfish, and of course…crab!﻿"

White Plains is the first iteration of The King Crab.

Owners aim to open three additional locations in San Marcos and Montclair in California and Lakewood in New Jersey.

The eatery's menu can be accessed here.

