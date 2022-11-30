New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Jokes About Himself In Stand-Up Return After Burn Injuries (Video)

Former late night king Jay Leno is already back on stage following his 10-day hospital stint for severe burns he suffered in a garage fire.

The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host and New York native performed a one hour stand-up comedy show for a sold-out crowd at a Los Angeles-area club on Sunday, Nov. 27, Cracked reports.

Addressing reporters before the show, Leno made a few jokes about himself.

“We’ve got two shows tonight - regular and extra crispy,” he said. “I never thought of myself as a roast comic.”

Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center on Monday, Nov. 21, more than a week after he was hospitalized with third-degree burns to his hands, chest, and left side of his face.

The fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the garage where Leno stores his multi-million dollar collection of cars and motorcycles, People reports.

At the time, he was working on a steam engine underneath a car.

Leno’s treatment reportedly included time inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which can speed up the healing time for burn injuries.

The Grossman Burn Center later shared a picture of Leno smiling next to several employees shortly after he was discharged.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” People quoted doctors as saying.

While speaking with reporters after Sunday night’s show, Leno was asked what gave him the strength to get back on stage.

“Well, I’m a comedian,” Leno said. “There’s no strength. I just tell stupid jokes.”

He added that he would like to do a benefit for the Grossman Burn Center for those who can’t afford treatment.

A native of New Rochelle in Westchester County, Leno grew up in Andover, Massachusetts, where he graduated from Andover High School.

He famously hosted The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on NBC from 1992 to 2009, and again from 2010 to 2014.

