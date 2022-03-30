Information Sought After Dog Left Outside New Rochelle Animal Shelter

Recognize him?

Volunteers from the Humane Society of Westchester received an unexpected visitor when they came to the office on Wednesday, March 30, when they found an abandoned dog waiting for them outside the building

According to the New Rochelle-based shelter, the black dog - which has white markings around its nose - was left in its outdoor pen on Wednesday morning without any warning or additional details provided.

The Human Society of Westchester is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the dog or its family in an attempt to reunite the two, or find it a new forever home.

Anyone who may have information regarding the abandoned dog has been asked to contact the Human Society of Westchester in New Rochelle by calling (914) 632-2925.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.