HS Student Killed In Crash At New Rochelle Shopping Center Was Beloved Baseball Player

New Rochelle resident Aidan Galeano, age 16, was killed in a crash that happened just after midnight on Saturday, July 13, in New Rochelle at the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center at 1062 Wilmot Road, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne said on Wednesday, July 17.

Born in 2008, Galeano spent his entire life in New Rochelle and had been a sophomore at the city's Iona Preparatory School, where he just finished his sophomore year, according to his obituary.

Known by his nickname, "Stix," Galeano could often be found on a baseball field from a young age while wearing his #11 jersey. He began his career in the sport with New Rochelle Little League and several travel tournament teams and went on to play on Iona Preparatory's high school team.

In addition to his baseball career, Galeano also spent summers as a camp counselor, becoming a role model for younger children, his obituary said.

He had meant to continue helping people as he got older, as he aspired to be a career firefighter.

"Aidan will be remembered for his sharp sense of humor, his kindness, and a warm personality that caused people to gravitate to him," his obituary read.

In the days after his death, friends of Galeano's family began a GoFundMe page to collect donations for funeral costs.

"This unimaginable tragedy has left the family devastated, and they are in need of our support," wrote the fundraiser's organizer Kim Russo.

As of Wednesday, July 17, the fundraiser had collected over $63,000, more than doubling its original goal of $30,000.

