Latest Update: Beach In New Rochelle Reopens After Water Samples Show Lower Bacteria Levels

The Hudson Park East Beach in New Rochelle was reopened on Friday, July 12 after water samples showed an acceptable level of bacteria, county officials announced.

The beach was closed on Thursday, July 11 after collected samples exceeded the bacteria levels allowed by New York State.

Although beachgoers in New Rochelle got lucky with Friday's announcement, those in Mohegan Lake did not fare as well: two beaches in that Northern Westchester community remain closed thanks to harmful algae blooms. They include:

Mohegan Colony Association;

Mohegan Beach Park District.

Both beaches were originally shut down on Monday, July 8.

