Late-Night Fire Engulfs Vehicles, Threatens Train Tracks In New Rochelle

The fire broke out justr after midnight on Monday, April 21, in the west end of New Rochelle, spreading quickly and creating dangerous conditions due to numerous fuel sources in the area, according to the New Rochelle Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find flames moving rapidly through storage lots near the train tracks. The MTA shut down traffic on the closest track and imposed a slowdown on three other lines as a precaution.

Firefighters worked for about four hours overnight to contain the blaze, battling hazardous conditions and heavy fire load. The fire was knocked down, but overhaul and safety operations continued into the early morning.

