ID Released For HS Student Killed In Crash At Shopping Center In New Rochelle

The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, July 13, in New Rochelle at the Horseshoe Shopping Center at 1062 Wilmot Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 2019 Honda Accord completely on fire.

The sole occupant in the vehicle was found in the driver's seat deceased, according to Captain J. Collins Coyne, the commander of the New Rochelle Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

New Rochelle firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

On Wednesday, July 16, Coyne said that Galeano's vehicle was traveling eastbound on Wilmot Road at a high rate of speed.

It veered left of center at 1050 Wilmot Road and into the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center, where it collided with a metal light post and concrete footing.

Late Wednesday afternoon, New Rochelle Police identified the victim as Aidan Galeano, age 16.

In a statement after the crash, Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle said that Galeano was a sophomore at the school.

The cause of death has been deemed to be blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation, according to Coyne, who added that the toxicology report is still pending.

He only possessed a Learner’s Permit according to DMV records, Coyne said.

The investigation is ongoing.

