The body of South Carolina resident Ian Brown, age 67, was found on Thursday, Dec. 12 at D’Onofrio Park in New Rochelle, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne said on Monday, Dec. 16.

Brown had been in the Bronx while visiting family, Coyne said, adding that his death was deemed to be natural causes of previous health conditions.

No foul play is suspected.

