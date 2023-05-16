A Few Clouds 73°

Hutchinson River Parkway Reopens After Truck Slams Into Overpass In New Rochelle

The northbound lanes of a busy parkway in Westchester have reopened following a closure caused by a truck hitting an overpass. 

The crash happened when a truck carrying plastic wrap struck the Weaver Street overpass on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle.
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Tuesday, May 16 just after 7 a.m., when a truck traveling north on the Hutchinson River Parkway became stuck under the Weaver Street overpass in New Rochelle, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary. 

No debris was spread on the roadway as a result of the crash, but the right lane was closed for an extended time until the truck's contents, plastic wrap, could be unloaded. 

Around 10:15 a.m., both lanes were closed so the truck could be removed and towed away. The northbound lanes then reopened around 11:20 a.m. 

The driver, who was from another state, had been relying on his personal iPhone for maps instead of a commercial-grade GPS, O'Leary said. 

They were issued several summonses for having a commercial vehicle on the parkway and for failure to obey a traffic control device. 

