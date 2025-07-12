Home Invasion: $75K In Jewelry Stolen, Resident Pistol-Whipped In New Rochelle, Cops Say

The 25-year-old victim had just returned to his home on Kewanee Road around 1:25 a.m. when he was “accosted” by two masked men, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, according to a press release from the New Rochelle Police Department.

The suspects “assaulted the victim by pistol-whipping him and stole approximately $75,000 worth of jewelry from his person,” police said. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are described as Black males, possibly in their 20s or 30s, wearing masks.

Detectives believe the attack was targeted and called it an “isolated incident” for the Kewanee Road neighborhood.

The New Rochelle Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (914) 654-2300 or leave an anonymous tip at (914) 632-COPS.

“Our top priority is the safety of our community,” police said. “We are committed to bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.