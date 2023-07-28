Heavy Rains Force Beaches To Close In New Rochelle, Rest Of Westchester: Here's Full List

The Westchester County Department of Health announced the closures on Friday morning, July 28, also adding that the beaches had to close after around 1.2 inches of rain fell in just 24 hours.

The following beaches will be affected on Friday and Saturday, July 29:

Harbor Island Beach in Mamaroneck;

Beach Point Club in Mamaroneck;

Orienta Beach Club in Mamaroneck;

Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club;

Coveleigh Club in Rye;

Hudson Park Beach in New Rochelle;

Davenport Club in New Rochelle;

Greentree Club in New Rochelle;

Surf Club in New Rochelle.

