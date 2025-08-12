Golf Simulator Lounge Coming To City Skyline In New Rochelle: Here's Where

Golf Lounge 18 will open a 7,700-square-foot venue at One Clinton Park in downtown New Rochelle, master developer RXR announced on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

The location, set to open in early 2026, will feature high-tech simulators, curated food and drinks, and a lively, social atmosphere aimed at golfers of all skill levels. Year-round experiences will also include corporate events, leagues, and casual play.

Golf Lounge 18’s New Rochelle location follows its recent debut in White Plains and an upcoming opening at RXR’s Atlantic Station in Stamford, Connecticut, this fall.

“Our goal has always been to build more than residences: we’re creating a vibrant, activated downtown,” said Whitney Arcaro, RXR’s Chief Revenue Officer, Residential.

Golf Lounge CEO Ajit Padda called the new location "a perfect match" for the company's mission to "grow the game of golf in a fun, engaging, and accessible environment."

City officials said the deal reflects the success of New Rochelle’s Vanguard Initiative, which is fueling a retail resurgence through targeted investments, infrastructure upgrades, and zoning changes.

"This dynamic new entertainment venue will add even more energy and momentum to our evolving retail landscape, reaffirming New Rochelle’s emergence as a destination for culture, lifestyle, and vibrancy, while serving as a beacon for other visionary concepts," said New Rochelle Development Commissioner Adam Salgado.

One Clinton Park, which opened in 2022, and its sister tower, Two Clinton Park, together feature more than 740 apartments, 50,000 square feet of amenities, and a shared plaza that regularly hosts community events.

