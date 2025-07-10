Overcast 76°

'Ghost Gun' Assembly Hub Busted In New Rochelle, Loaded Weapons Seized, Police Say

A months-long investigation into illegal firearms trafficking in Westchester has led to the arrest of a 56-year-old man and the seizure of multiple untraceable “ghost guns,” police said.

New Rochelle Police released an image of the weapons they said were seized from the Cooper Drive home. 

 Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police
Ben Crnic
Rhandy Thor, age 56, was arrested on Tuesday, July 8, following a raid on a Cooper Drive residence in New Rochelle on the same day, the New Rochelle Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 10. 

Police said the address had been identified as a hub for assembling and distributing non-serialized firearms. 

During the search, conducted by NRPD’s Special Investigations Unit and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, investigators recovered a cache of illegal weapons and parts used to build ghost guns, according to the department.

Police said the items seized included: 

  • One loaded 1911-style ghost gun (.45 caliber pistol);
  • One loaded Sig Sauer-style ghost gun (9mm pistol);
  • Two non-serialized AR-style lower receivers;
  • Five additional ghost gun pistols in various stages of assembly;
  • Two high-capacity pistol magazines;
  • Roughly 150 rounds of assorted ammunition;
  • Assorted firearm fabrication parts.

Thor was taken into custody at the scene and faces the charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, manufacture of weapons, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

