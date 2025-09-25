Fox News Host Suggests Bombing, Gassing UN HQ After Trump's Visit Glitches

Watters made the comments during an episode of "The Five" on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Trump's appearance was marred by several issues, starting with an escalator that briefly stopped as he and First Lady Melania Trump entered the New York City building.

The 47-year-old Watters claimed that UN staffers "sabotaged" Trump's visit.

"[It's] an insurrection and what we need to do is either leave the UN or we need to bomb it," Watters said.

Watters also suggested gassing the UN headquarters, which co-host Dana Perino said shouldn't be done.

"Don't gas it," Watters said. "Okay, but we need to destroy it. Maybe can we demolish the building? Have everybody leave and then we'll demolish the building."

Watters went on to joke that the UN building could be turned into affordable housing.

"This is absolutely unacceptable, and I hope they get to the bottom of it, and I hope they really injure, emotionally, the people that did it," he said.

While The Times of London reported on Sunday, Sept. 21, that UN staffers joked about turning off escalators and elevators before Trump's arrival, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said one of Trump's videographers accidentally hit a safety switch while filming him.

"Our technician, who was at the location, reset the escalator as soon as the delegation had climbed up to the second floor," Dujarric said. "A subsequent investigation, including a readout of the machine's central processing unit, indicated that the escalator had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator. The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing."

Trump also faced problems during his General Assembly speech. He claimed that his teleprompter didn't work for about 15 minutes, and the auditorium sound was off, so attendees could not hear without earpieces.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called the issues a "triple sabotage."

"This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN," Trump posted. "They ought to be ashamed of themselves."

A UN official told ABC News that the White House operated the teleprompter, while the UN said the hall seemed muted because the audio system is routed into delegates' translation earpieces.

