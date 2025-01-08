Fourth Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Shooting Of 22-Year-Old In New Rochelle (Update)

Ali Mohammed, age 21, of Mount Vernon, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 8, after turning himself in with the assistance of community members, according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

Mohammed is accused of being the gunman in the fatal shooting of David Smith, which occurred at the Heritage Homes complex on Rhoda Quash Lane on Monday, Jan. 6, around 10:45 a.m.

Smith was found by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and stemmed from a personal dispute between the victim and the suspects.

Mohammed now joins three previously arrested individuals in police custody:

Marquis Williamson, age 21, of Newark, NJ, charged with second-degree murder;

Amiri Oneal, age 21, of Mount Vernon, charged with second-degree murder;

Anthony Webster, age 20, of Mount Vernon, charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Mohammed faces charges of:

Second-degree murder;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact New Rochelle Detectives at 914-654-2300 or submit anonymous tips to the department’s confidential tip line at 914-632-COPS.

