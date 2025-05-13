Former New Rochelle Mayor Dies: Was Devoted Leader, Judge, Family Man

Rippa, a former New Rochelle mayor who was 87, died on Saturday, May 10, surrounded by loved ones, according to his obituary.

Rippa served as Mayor of New Rochelle from 1976 to 1979, after earlier terms as a Westchester County Legislator. He was later appointed a City Court Judge and maintained a private law practice for more than 50 years. Known for his honesty, humility, and dedication, Rippa was deeply involved in public life and respected by colleagues and residents alike.

His death was announced Monday evening, May 12, by the City of New Rochelle, which described him as a leader who “will be remembered for leading the late 1970s revitalization effort in downtown and the opening of the new library in its core.”

A flag at City Hall will be flown at half-staff for the next week in his honor, as directed by current Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert.

A Life Rooted in Family, Faith, Service

Born on July 1, 1937, in Brooklyn, Rippa was the eldest of four sons. He graduated from Georgetown University and Fordham Law School, and went on to marry his wife, Monica A. Cirillo, in 1962. The couple raised their four children, Jennifer, Scott, Claudine, and Mark, in New Rochelle, where they lived for more than five decades, according to his obituary.

He was a devout Catholic, attending daily Mass and serving as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteer in his parish and community.

Known for his quick wit, booming personality, and love for music, Rippa was a man who often filled his home with laughter and Aretha Franklin songs, especially “Respect,” which he’d sing along with signature dance moves, his obituary said. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and fishing with his grandchildren.

His family described him as someone who could always be counted on, who believed in tradition, and who never hesitated to help those in need.

Funeral Arrangements

A wake will be held on Monday, May 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lloyd Maxcy Funeral Home in New Rochelle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be then held on Tuesday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church in New Rochelle.

Click here to read Rippa's full obituary.

