Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze At New Rochelle Home (Photos)

The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. at a residence located at 1347 North Ave. Crews worked diligently to contain the blaze, bringing it under control just before 6 p.m., local resident and fire buff Domenic Ramacciato tells Daily Voice.

Ramacciato captured the scene, sharing striking photos of the response on his Instagram page (click here for photos).

No additional details about the fire or possible injuries were immediately available.

