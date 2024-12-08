Mostly Cloudy 52°

SHARE

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze At New Rochelle Home (Photos)

Firefighters swiftly extinguished a two-alarm house fire that erupted Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8, in New Rochelle.

At the scene

At the scene

 Photo Credit: Domenic Ramacciato/downtowndom_fire Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. at a residence located at 1347 North Ave. Crews worked diligently to contain the blaze, bringing it under control just before 6 p.m., local resident and fire buff Domenic Ramacciato tells Daily Voice.

Ramacciato captured the scene, sharing striking photos of the response on his Instagram page (click here for photos).

No additional details about the fire or possible injuries were immediately available.

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE