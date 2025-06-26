Fashion Icon Anna Wintour Reportedly Leaving Top US Vogue Role

Wintour told Vogue staffers on Thursday, June 26, that she's launching a search for a new "head of editorial content" at American Vogue, CNN reported. The new position will oversee daily operations and bring the US edition in line with other global versions of Vogue, according to Business of Fashion.

Wintour, 75, will remain global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer at Condé Nast, where she oversees all brands except The New Yorker. Her work includes popular outlets like Bon Appétit, GQ, Vanity Fair, and Wired.

The announcement marks a major shift for a woman whose name has become synonymous with Vogue since she became editor-in-chief in 1988. Her run at Vogue transformed the publication into a global authority on fashion, launching the careers of designers like Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, and Zac Posen.

Wintour also redefined fashion's place in mainstream media. Her November 1988 debut issue featured model Michaela Bercu in a Lacroix sweater and $50 Guess jeans in a bold departure that challenged fashion's stuffy image, according to The Daily Front Row.

Some of Vogue's covers under Wintour became stars of their own, featuring prominent figures like Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna, and Zendaya. A 2014 cover with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was Vogue's first to feature an interracial couple and the first with a reality TV star, fueling record newsstand sales.

Beyond the magazine, Wintour turned the Met Gala into one of the most-watched red carpets in the world, co-chairing the event since 1995. She also launched the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund to support emerging designers, a project she still leads.

Wintour became a pop culture fixture, well-known for her signature look of a bob haircut and dark sunglasses, sitting in a front-row seat at Fashion Week. Her fashion career has been chronicled in books, parodied on "Saturday Night Live," and referenced in movies like "The Devil Wears Prada."

Born in London in 1949, Wintour was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 for her contributions to fashion and journalism, The Telegraph reported.

