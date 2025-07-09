'Especially Grotesque': Man Raped Teen Before Dumping Body On Street In New Rochelle, DA Says

Hugo Horacio Perez-Gabriel, age 32, of New Rochelle, was indicted on multiple new charges, including third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree sexual abuse, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said Wednesday, July 9.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday, July 8, and was ordered remanded pending further proceedings.

The new charges come months after Perez-Gabriel was first indicted in connection with the February death of the 15-year-old boy, whose body was found at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Charles Street in New Rochelle, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Prosecutors allege that prior to the boy’s death, Perez-Gabriel used WhatsApp to solicit explicit videos from the victim. He was previously indicted on 22 counts related to child sexual abuse material, including two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and 17 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

In a statement, DA Cacace called the latest allegations “especially grotesque.”

Perez-Gabriel was originally arrested in early February and charged with concealment of a human corpse. Another 16-year-old from New Rochelle was also charged in connection with the teen’s death, which remains under investigation.

The case is still being investigated by the New Rochelle Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.