'Erratic' Drunk Driver Hits 16 Parked Vehicles In New Rochelle, Police Say

New Rochelle resident James Tozzo, age 71, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 16 in connection with the collisions, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne announced on Monday, Dec. 18.

According to Coyne, just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to the area of Mayflower Avenue and Pelhamdale Avenue in New Rochelle after receiving a report of an "erratic driver" who had hit several parked vehicles.

Responding officers then found that a total of 16 vehicles had been struck. An investigation eventually identified Tozzo as the suspect, who was soon found and arrested without incident, Coyne said.

Tozzo is now charged with driving while intoxicated, a felony, according to police.

