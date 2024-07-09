Empower Creativity At Cre8tor Incubator’s Summer Workshops For Kids!

The summer workshops feature a unique curriculum encompassing creative and technical activities to help kids master platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitch, and Meta. Targeted at ages 7-14, the programs are divided into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. Students will immerse themselves in a collaborative learning environment, covering content creation, AI, channel growth, online safety, and best practices. Guided by expert instructors, children will learn to navigate the digital world confidently, creatively, and safely.

"Cre8tor Incubator’s summer workshops perfectly balance education and entertainment. Children will explore creativity and learn skills such as storytelling, visual excellence, technical prowess, sound design, post-production, audience engagement, and strategic distribution. Hands-on experiences in film production and interactive digital media sessions will foster the next wave of producers, directors, and creative minds," said co-founder Robert DePalma.

Emily Tuckman, a Westchester parent, shared, "As a parent, I am excited about this program for my child who is curious about the digital world. Learning new skills and using these platforms safely gives me peace of mind."

Cre8tor Incubator provides a nut-free food environment, with options for brown bag lunches or weekly lunch programs for an additional fee. Hours are 9 am to 3 pm daily, Monday through Friday, with an early drop-off option at 8:30 am. For more information or to enroll, visit www.cre8torinc.com or call 914-723-1875.