Duo Caught With Handgun, Brass Knuckles At New Rochelle Baseball Field, Police Say

The arrests resulted from an incident on Wednesday, June 5 just after 5:30 p.m., when police found a vehicle wanted in connection with a previous handgun-menacing incident at D’Onofrio Field in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police.

As detectives approached the car, they saw a set of brass knuckles in plain view and discovered its license plate was registered to another vehicle and improperly displayed, police said.

The driver, 20-year-old Jadon Zakai Cappas of the Bronx, was soon arrested and detectives searched the car, finding a 9mm Glock handgun with 17 rounds in an extended magazine, according to the department.

Following the search, the passenger, 21-year-old Daniella Ronas of New Rochelle, was also arrested. The duo were both charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and ammunition feeding device.

Additionally, Cappas was found to have allegedly been involved in a menacing incident on Tuesday, June 4, and was charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree menacing;

A second count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

