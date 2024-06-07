Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

Duo Caught With Handgun, Brass Knuckles At New Rochelle Baseball Field, Police Say

Two men face weapons charges after they were caught with a handgun, extended magazine, and brass knuckles inside their vehicle at a Westchester baseball field, police announced. 

The duo were found with a 9mm Glock handgun at D'Onofrio Field in New Rochelle, police said. 

The duo were found with a 9mm Glock handgun at D'Onofrio Field in New Rochelle, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/New Rochelle Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrests resulted from an incident on Wednesday, June 5 just after 5:30 p.m., when police found a vehicle wanted in connection with a previous handgun-menacing incident at D’Onofrio Field in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police. 

As detectives approached the car, they saw a set of brass knuckles in plain view and discovered its license plate was registered to another vehicle and improperly displayed, police said.

The driver, 20-year-old Jadon Zakai Cappas of the Bronx, was soon arrested and detectives searched the car, finding a 9mm Glock handgun with 17 rounds in an extended magazine, according to the department. 

Following the search, the passenger, 21-year-old Daniella Ronas of New Rochelle, was also arrested. The duo were both charged with: 

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and ammunition feeding device.

Additionally, Cappas was found to have allegedly been involved in a menacing incident on Tuesday, June 4, and was charged with: 

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Second-degree menacing;
  • A second count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE