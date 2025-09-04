Duo Breaks Into Apartment, Restrains Victim, Steals High-End Clothing In New Rochelle: Police

The burglary happened in New Rochelle on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at around 12:45 a.m. at 21 Fountain Pl., according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

Police said two men entered the apartment, displayed a handgun, and went straight to a bedroom where they targeted a collection of high-end clothing. At one point, one of the residents was restrained, though no one was injured during the incident.

Several people were inside at the time, some of them asleep, according to the department.

Detectives believe the apartment was specifically targeted and that the crime was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify and arrest the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300 or leave an anonymous tip at 914-632-COPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.