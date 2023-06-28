Mostly Cloudy 82°

Duo Nabbed After Man Throws Bullets At Officers In New Rochelle: Police

Two roommates face numerous weapons and drug charges after authorities searched their Westchester apartment following the erratic behavior of one of the suspects, police said.

The arrests stemmed from a search of a New Rochelle apartment on Lafayette Avenue, police said.
The arrests stemmed from a search of a New Rochelle apartment on Lafayette Avenue, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
The arrests resulted from an incident on Tuesday, June 27 around 2:30 p.m., when New Rochelle Police responded to a home on Lafayette Avenue after receiving a report of a tenant acting erratically, according to Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

Once officers arrived at the scene, they encountered one of the suspects, who allegedly began throwing unfired bullets at police while claiming that he had a gun. 

As the department's Critical Incident Unit then arrived to help with the response, the suspect locked himself in his apartment. Soon after this though, officers were able to take him into custody without incident. 

Police then obtained a search warrant for the apartment and once inside, discovered a compact 9mm handgun as well as around 120 ounces of suspected cocaine, Coyne said. 

In the midst of this search, the suspect's roommate entered the apartment through a fire escape window and was also arrested. 

The two suspects, who both live in New Rochelle, were charged with the following: 

Jose Albino-Henriquez, age 33: 

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Second-degree criminal contempt.

Jose Novoa-Oliveros, age 33: 

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

