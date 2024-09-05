A Few Clouds 74°

Drunk Driver Caught At Train Station After Head-On Hit-Run Crash In New Rochelle: Police

A 35-year-old alleged drunk driver from Connecticut was apprehended while waiting for a train following a head-on crash in Westchester County from which he fled the scene, police said. 

Salamanca-Lopez was caught at the New Rochelle Train Station after the crash, police said. 

Fairfield County resident Rogelio Salamanca-Lopez of Stamford was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in connection with a crash that happened just before 8 p.m. on the same day in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

At the time of the crash, a pickup truck allegedly driven by Salamanca-Lopez left Interstate 95 North at Exit 16 and collided head-on with a four-door Toyota sedan near the intersection of Garden Street and Cottage Place. The truck then drove away from the scene, Coyne said. 

The Toyota sedan's 28-year-old driver and 25-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. 

Following the crash, officers eventually found the truck involved in the incident at the New Rochelle Train Station. They then came upon Salamanca-Lopez as he was awaiting a train and arrested him, according to Coyne.

Coyne also added that an investigation determined Salamanca-Lopez was intoxicated. After his arrest, he was charged with: 

  • Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer;
  • Driving while intoxicated;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. 

