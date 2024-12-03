Driver Killed In Early Morning Crash On Hutchinson River Parkway In New Rochelle

The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when a vehicle traveling on the southbound lanes left the roadway and struck an electrical utility box just south of Wilmot Road in New Rochelle, according to the Westchester County Police Department.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

As of Tuesday morning, both lanes of the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway remain closed between Wilmot Road and Mill Road as police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.