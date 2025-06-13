Dog Found Dead In Garbage Bag With Wounds In New Rochelle: Police Investigating

The grim discovery was made around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, near Glenwood Lake and Gloucester Place in New Rochelle, the New Rochelle Police Department announced on Friday, June 13.

Responding officers found the body of a large brown Pitbull inside a torn trash bag left by the roadside. A local resident told police they had noticed the bag intact the previous day but did not look inside. When the bag appeared ripped open the next afternoon, revealing the dog, the resident immediately called 911.

Investigators said the dog appeared to have several wounds that did not match the early stages of natural decomposition, leading to concerns the animal may have been abused or killed before being abandoned.

New Rochelle detectives, with assistance from ASPCA Law Enforcement, are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death. A necropsy is pending to establish the official cause.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300 or provide an anonymous tip at 914-632-COPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.