Discovery Of Bacteria Prompts Closure Of Beaches In New Rochelle: Here's Full List

The eight beaches, located in New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and Rye, were shut down on Tuesday, Aug. 29 based on the bacteriological results of beach water samples collected the day before, the Westchester Health Department announced.

These beaches include:

Glen Island VIP Club in New Rochelle;

Greentree Club in New Rochelle;

Davenport Beach Club in New Rochelle;

Surf Club in New Rochelle;

Beach Point Club in Mamaroneck;

Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht;

Rye Town Park Beach;

Playland Beach in Rye.

All eight beaches will remain shut down until further notice, officials said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.