Day Laborers Hold Protest At Home Depot In New Rochelle

The protest occurred on Thursday, June 6 at the Home Depot location in New Rochelle at 55 Weyman Ave., where around 500 people gathered to support day laborers who look for employment at the store.

The gathering follows the store's banning of day laborers from its parking lot, in addition to the arrest of one laborer at the property, according to a report by ABC 7.

The outlet added that the store has since started patrolling its parking lots with security guards and dogs.

According to the United Community Center of Westchester Inc., a nonprofit organization that helped organize the event, the protestors' demands included no longer sending police to harass laborers and dropping charges against them.

Additionally, the organization demanded a dialogue between the store and its workers' committee and a "safe and dignified" space for day laborers to seek employment and avoid harassment.

The protestors were joined by a band, according to videos posted by the UCCW.

Daily Voice reached out to Home Depot for comment but has not heard back.

